James Harden was a monster on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets as he recorded 55 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 131-116 win. He set the single-game franchise record for points scored, and it's got the NBA world losing its mind.

Sports fans, analysts, and popular social media accounts alike all had something to say about Harden's big game. The 11-time All-Star is blowing everyone's minds, as he's still torching opposing defenses in the 17th year of his career.

“Age 36 and still carrying his team on his back. 55point and 10 3's!!!!!! That's insane,” exclaimed one fan.

Another user claimed, “Good lord, that's better than Houston Harden.”

“James Harden is the first player in NBA history to hold franchise scoring records with two teams.

Houston Rockets: 61 Points

LA Clippers: 55 Points,” shared one account.

Dad, how good was james Harden pic.twitter.com/0O8ke89d6s — sLiM (@tommy_tie) November 22, 2025

This individual said, “The Beard should be the Beast.”

“You must acknowledge what James Harden has done for the game of basketball, whether he wins a ring or not,” explained another NBA fan.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN said, “It’s obviously been a miserable early season for the Clippers so far, but it’s incredible how James Harden has been playing the past couple weeks at 36. He was averaging 29-7-8 in 42 minutes per in November *before* setting a Clipper franchise record with 55 today in Charlotte.”

Through 15 games played so far this season, James Harden is averaging 28.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the three-point line. He's been absolutely incredible in recent weeks despite the Clippers' 5-11 record.