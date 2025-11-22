The Jalen Ramsey-Ja'Marr Chase saga, which started with a spit and ended with a punch, is still ongoing. One week after the Pittsburgh Steelers' safety was ejected in Week 11, the NFL hit him with a follow-up fine.

The on-field scuffle saw Ramsey and Chase get into each other's faces in the fourth quarter, which escalated when the former threw a punch. Officials quickly intervened and ejected Ramsey, but did not punish Chase.

The league has since suspended Chase for Week 12 and subsequently fined Ramsey $14,491, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The NFL fined Steelers DB Jalen Ramsey $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct — his role in an altercation with Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase. Officials ejected Ramsey, but did not penalize Chase, who lost over $500,000 for his one-game suspension. pic.twitter.com/c6r9Jtyqcp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 22, 2025

Officials did not appear to see Chase spit on Ramsey, which caused the violent outburst. Ramsey accused Chase of spitting after the game, leading fans to check the tapes and witness the heinous act.

Ramsey luckily avoided a suspension, but his retaliation still cost him a portion of his game check. The league continues to crack down on rule-violating actions by remaining aggressive with fines.

Ramsey received the short end of the stick during the game, but the league ended up giving Chase a harsher post-game punishment. The Cincinnati Bengals receiver's one-game suspension will cost him over $50,000, per Pelissero.

Article Continues Below

Steelers lucky to avoid Jalen Ramsey suspension

While Ramsey's punch cost him a pretty penny, the Steelers are fortunate he avoided the same punishment that Chase received. Players who throw punches often receive league-issued suspensions, regardless of the scenario.

Had that been the case for Ramsey, the Steelers' defense would have been in trouble. The recently converted safety has been the only consistent member of Pittsburgh's secondary, which has otherwise struggled in 2025.

The Steelers' defense has been better of late, but they face a unique challenge in Week 12. Pittsburgh returns to the road to face the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears. Caleb Williams will enter that matchup on the best run of his career, having topped 220 passing yards in four of his last five games.