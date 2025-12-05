Trade rumors continue to swirl around two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, but the Detroit Tigers have other pitching business to address. They reunited with right-hander Drew Anderson, reaching an agreement in free agency, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The former 21st-round draft pick posted a 3.86 ERA for the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens in 2024 before heading to South Korea's KBO League. He excelled with the SSG Landers last year, amassing a 2.25 ERA and and 245 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings. He also found success in Japan from 2022-23. The well-traveled Anderson last pitched in The Show back in 2021, recording a 3.27 ERA and .594 OPS against in nine games for the Texas Rangers.

Despite the long layoff, Detroit expects the 31-year-old to be a starter, per The Athletic's Cody Stavenhagen. Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris is taking an interesting approach to the offseason, one that has elicited strong reactions from the onset. This signing will only add to fans' curiosity. Following back-to-back playoff appearances, the hope was that the organization would be more aggressive this winter. Now, there is a growing concern that management will do the opposite and scale back.

Skubal's future in Detroit seems murky at best, as a contract extension becomes harder to fathom by the day. If Detroit is unwilling to make the remarkable southpaw the highest-paid hurler in MLB history, then Harris better make sure the team gets a massive haul in return. Even if the Tigers can reach a resolution with Skubal before he hits free agency next offseason, more depth is needed.

Can Drew Anderson be a viable supplemental option to a starting rotation that includes Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, the recovering Reese Olson and Troy Melton? A 6.50 ERA in 19 career MLB games is certainly worrisome, but it is not unprecedented for a pitcher to enjoy a resurgence after spending time in Asia. Erick Fedde shined in the KBO before producing an impressive 3.30 ERA across his time with the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals in 2024.

Scott Harris obviously believes The Land of the Morning Calm can have a similarly positive effect on Anderson.