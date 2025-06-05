The Los Angeles Sparks are still trying to find their groove to start the season, but one thing has stayed consistent since the first game. Kelsey Plum has been dominant in almost every game and is trying to lead the team to wins in her first season. With a change of scenery, Plum is taking advantage of the opportunity, and Dawn Staley said on the Around the W show that she saw this coming from the point guard.

“I knew once she agreed to the trade, I think she’s in her element,” Staley said. “Much like Jalen Brunson when he left Dallas and the Knicks put the ball in his hands. I think he’s best in that position, for Kelsey Plum I think she’s best in that position. Let her be the one and you’re going to see her thrive in her position.”

When Brunson was with the Mavericks, he was usually deferring to Luka Doncic, but once he got with the Knicks, he was able to expand his game. The same thing can be said with Plum, as she had players such as Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, and A'ja Wilson to share the ball with. She still has to do that on the Sparks, but she's able to be more of the lead dog on the team.

Once the Sparks are healthy, there's a good chance they'll start to find a rhythm and get more wins.

Sparks looking to find consistency early in season

The Sparks are currently 2-6, and they're trying to get on track as the season continues. Plum knows what it's going to take time for them to get where they want, but she believes that they can do it.

“I know that I’m not someone that’s a very patient human being, I’m working on it,” Plum said. “But it’s the reality of the top teams in the league, whether that’s Minnesota, New York, Vegas, Seattle, their core group has been together for a long time. So we’re going to continue to build, and I have faith that we get there.”

Plum is still learning her new teammates, and she working to get better in her role so the team can improve.

“I feel like I could do a better job of stopping runs, just getting into stuff and getting people the ball, good shots,” Plum said. “This league is extremely tough. If you take your foot off the gas for a second, offensively or defensively, people make you pay.”