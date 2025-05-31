LOS ANGELES – After the Los Angeles Sparks grabbed a win against the Chicago Sky last weekend, they could not keep the momentum going as they fell to the Atlanta Dream, 88-82. A recurring theme for the Sparks this season has been their inability to establish any consistency from game to game, and even quarter to quarter. And following the Sparks’ most recent loss, Kelsey Plum admitted that it’s been tough at times this season.

“I know that I’m not someone that’s a very patient human being, I’m working on it,” Plum said. “But it’s the reality of the top teams in the league, whether that’s Minnesota, New York, Vegas, Seattle, their core group has been together for a long time. So we’re going to continue to build, and I have faith that we get there.”

The Sparks’ loss to the Dream followed a similar theme in that they manage to get the game within striking distance late in the fourth quarter, but they just can’t get over the hump and close the game out. It happened during their loss to the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury as well.

Amid the inconsistency and the early losses, Plum has been a leader for the Sparks, and she admitted that she can do a better job when other teams make runs and the Sparks are struggling to keep up.

“I feel like I could do a better job of stopping runs, just getting into stuff and getting people the ball, good shots,” Plum said. “This league is extremely tough. If you take your foot off the gas for a second, offensively or defensively, people make you pay.”

Article Continues Below

The Sparks’ may be dealing with inconsistency early in the regular season, but what has been consistent has been Kelsey Plum’s on-court play. She’s currently top-two in the league in scoring at 25.2 points per game, behind only Napheesa Collier’s 26.8.

Through the Sparks’ first six games of the regular season, Plum is playing a little over 37 minutes per game. In addition to her points, she’s averaging 2.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.7 steals with splits of 44.4 percent shooting from the field, 43.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Plum played for the Las Vegas Aces when they were still in rebuilding mode, and she was there when they developed into championship contenders. Despite the early season woes for the Sparks, she’s embraced this expanded role and is looking forward to trying to get the team to next level.

“I understand the responsibility here, and that’s why I get frustrated because I know I’m hard on myself. I want to win, I want to affect the game at the highest level,” Plum said. “We’re close. If you watch these games, we’re freaking right there.”