When the Cleveland Browns started Shedeur Sanders late in the season, there was a question left hanging in the air.

“Is Shedeur Sanders the answer to the Browns' prayers for a franchise quarterback?”

The rookie quarterback has a lot of hype around him, but there were also noticeable gaps in his game. The last few weeks of the season would give Browns fans tangible data to draw conclusions from, albeit in a small sample size. Over the last few weeks, Sanders has been underwhelming, to say the least.

Is it time for the Browns to go hunting for another quarterback? Well, PFF certainly thinks that way. The website's latest mock draft has Cleveland trading late into the first round to draft Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. That move comes after the Browns draft wide receiver Carnell Tate with their third-overall selection.

“This would be a reach, according to the PFF Big Board,” Gordon McGuinness wrote for PFF. “But after missing out on Mendoza or Moore at the top of the round, the Browns could take a chance on a player like Simpson. The Alabama star produced a 6.2% big-time throw rate and a 2.7% turnover-worthy play rate in 2025, earning an 81.6 PFF passing grade in the process.”

Drafting a wide receiver with their top-3 pick is a sensible option. While their quarterback situation is dire, the lack of productive wide receivers has been a major issue as well. Jerry Jeudy is the Browns' top wide receiver, yet he struggles with inconsistency and a tendency to drop passes. No matter who the Browns trot out at quarterback, they're bound to run into issues with the current wide receiver group.

That being said, the Browns still need a quarterback who they can entrust with the keys to the team. Sanders has made some amazing throws, but his issues from college (such as his tendency to hold on to the ball for too long) still pop out. If Cleveland doesn't think that Sanders is worth developing, looking towards another rookie with potential like Simpson is a worthwhile decision to consider.