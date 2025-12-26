As the Buffalo Bills take on the Philadelphia Eagles as both teams look to solidify playoff positioning, fans are looking ahead as well to see how the franchise, led by star quarterback Josh Allen, will add to the roster next season. In an effort to boost the Bills' and Allen's tenure, one might think that adding a wide receiver is an avenue they should explore, but Pro Football Focus (PFF) has other ideas.

In the latest mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft by PFF, Buffalo has the 24th overall pick, where they take edge player T.J. Parker out of Clemson. There could be some fans scratching their heads since the team has needed a stud weapon for Allen to throw to, but PFF makes a case for Parker.

“While the Bills made a splash by signing Joey Bosa in the offseason, they are still looking for more long-term help at the position,” Gordon McGuinness of PFF wrote. “Parker has earned PFF overall grades above 75.0 in each of the past three seasons and produced a 15.4% PFF pass-rush win rate in 2025.”

In this specific mock draft, four wide receivers had already been selected, and with the Bills typically having a later pick in the first round due to their success compared to the rest of the league, some may be wary of the talent dropoff. Of course, there are other ways to obtain weapons at receiver, whether it be looking for a diamond in the rough in the draft, signing one in the offseason, or making a trade.

It remains to be seen if Buffalo will select a receiver in the NFL Draft as the team looks for success this season, as the Bills are 11-4 ahead of Sunday's game against the reigning champions, the Eagles.