The Las Vegas Raiders were not able to live up to the expectations they had coming into the season, and one of the reasons was their play on offense. Geno Smith was brought in to be an upgrade at the quarterback position, but there was too much inconsistency in the pass and run game for anything good to happen.

There's a good chance that the Raiders will have a good first-round draft pick, and it would not be a surprise if they selected a quarterback. In the latest PFF mock draft, they think that the Raiders select Dante Moore with the second pick.

“With Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett earning PFF passing grades of 62.0 and 58.9, respectively, this season, it’s obvious that the Raiders need to invest in a quarterback,” Gordon McGuinness wrote. “Las Vegas narrowly misses out on Fernando Mendoza in this mock, but Moore is another great option. He has earned a 92.3 PFF passing grade this season, which trails only Ohio State’s Julian Sayin among FBS quarterbacks.”

Moore would be a good option for the Raiders, especially if Fernando Mendoza is not available. In this mock draft, he was selected with the No. 1 pick by the Miami Dolphins.

Article Continues Below

This season for Oregon, Moore finished with 3,046 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. If the Raiders do draft him, it's a good chance that he doesn't start for the team right away. He'll have to play behind Smith for some time, and possibly Kenny Pickett, if he's still on the team.

In the event that neither one of them is playing well, Moore will get his shot at being the starter then and possibly for the foreseeable future.

At the same time, the Raiders could go in the direction of not drafting a quarterback and instead draft another skill player to help boost the offense.