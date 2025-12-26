Things hit rock bottom this season when the Miami Dolphins benched Tua Tagovailoa. The subsequent poor performance against the Cincinnati Bengals leaves many looking toward the 2026 NFL draft for a potential replacement at quarterback. The latest PFF mock draft has them trading up with a franchise-altering QB move that will change things forever.

In the PFF mock draft, the Fins are going to make a major QB move. They predict the Dolphins will send the No. 10, No. 44, and a 2027 first-round and 2027 second-round pick for the rights to the No. 1 overall pick. With this top pick, they will select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy in 2025 and is currently projected to be the top seed. This season, he threw for 2,980 yards, 33 touchdowns, and six interceptions while leading the Hoosiers to a perfect 13-0 record. Mendoza also had one of the best completion percentages across college football.

Mendoza could be a great fit in Miami. His accuracy and processing of the field is as great as his pocket poise, as well as his size at 6'5. Also, he is an ideal pocket quarterback. Some scouts have compared him to Carson Palmer.