Iconic star of Netflix's Queer Eye, Bobby Berk, will host a new HGTV series titled Junk or Jackpot? He may have WWE legend John Cena to thank for getting the show off the ground.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Berk revealed that Cena was a “big” fan of Queer Eye, and he thought of the Queer Eye star when thinking of hosts for his new HGTV show.

Berk has been thinking of doing an HGTV show for years, but he was signed exclusively to Netflix for years. They didn't allow him to do design shows for another network.

Eventually, the late Loren Ruch reached out to Berk about hosting a show that Cena created. Ruch said that Berk was at the “top” of his list of potential hosts. So, Berk agreed, and the decision was easy, especially given that it would be filmed in Los Angeles, California.

“And it’s not your typical design show,” Berk said. “Obviously, there’s nothing wrong with a typical design show and they do help people. But coming from Queer Eye where everyone we helped was because it was somebody deserving, somebody that was going through something and needed that extra boost in their life. That’s what this was with Junk or Jackpot?”

John Cena reveals the origins of his new HGTV show

Article Continues Below

Cena posted about the new HGTV show on X, formerly Twitter. He reposted the Los Angeles Times' profile of Berk, and he revealed that the idea for Junk or Jackpot? began with a debate between himself and real-life wrestling couple Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona.

“What started as a debate with [Chelsea Green] and [Matt Cardona] has now, with the help of the incredible [Bobby Berk], become a reality,” Cena said on X.

The series will premiere at 9:30 pm EST on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. In the series, Berk will go through various collectors' collections that are “overtaking their homes.” Together, they will decide if their collections are worth selling to help pay for renovations.