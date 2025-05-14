Los Angeles Sparks star point guard Kelsey Plum made something clear about her time with the Las Vegas Aces. The WNBA world was shocked when the three-time All-Star was involved in a blockbuster trade this offseason. Plum was coming off winning two titles in the past three years with Las Vegas, but that era has ended, and the elite floor general will now join a Sparks team with a lot of intriguing talent.

Last season was rough for the franchise, which is riding a four-year playoff drought. Los Angeles finished 2024 8-32 amid an injury-riddled year. However, there's a lot of hope within the Sparks' organization after a productive offseason. And the main reason why is due to the addition of Plum. In a recent interview, Kelsey paid her respects to her previous team while discussing why she's excited to play with the Sparks.

“I'm forever grateful for my time in Vegas. There's no animosity or ill will. It was time for me to grow. That's why I took a leap of faith. It's just time for a new chapter in my life–personally and professionally. “I think we should cut that narrative, because there is no narrative there.

(On joining the Sparks) Everything starts and ends with a vision. What really drew me was the vision of what coach sees for this franchise. They understand the previous success in championships.”

The Sparks' new point guard will look to get the best out of the high-upside talent around her

Of course, this team will not know how good it is under Cameron Brink comes back from injury. The former No. 2 overall pick was on pace to have an All-Rookie team caliber season before a torn ACL cut her year short. Brink is projected to return sometime before the All-Star break in June and should thrive with Plum running the show. Another player who had a terrific season, and is a former teammate of Kelsey's, is forward Dearica Hamby.

The three-time All-Star led the Sparks in points, rebounds, and steals, and it looks like her best basketball is still ahead of her. Overall, Los Angeles is not entering the season with championship-sized expectations. But this group should not be underestimated. The front office clearly thinks this team has a higher ceiling than expected in 2025 with this trade for Plum. Now it's time for the Sparks to validate that belief.