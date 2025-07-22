The Los Angeles Sparks have brought back former assistant coach Latricia Trammell, naming her special assistant to head coach Lynne Roberts, the team announced Tuesday.

Trammell rejoins the franchise after serving as head coach of the Dallas Wings from 2023 to 2024. She was dismissed by Dallas following the 2024 season and now returns to a Sparks organization where she previously held an assistant coaching role from 2019 through 2022.

“I’m incredibly honored and grateful to return to the Los Angeles Sparks — an organization that holds a special place in my heart,” Trammell stated in a press release, via the Associated Press “This franchise has a rich legacy, a passionate fanbase and a commitment to excellence that aligns with everything I believe in as a coach.”

During her first stint with the Sparks, Trammell was instrumental in developing one of the WNBA’s top defensive units. Under her guidance, Candace Parker earned the league’s 2020 Defensive Player of the Year award. Nneka Ogwumike and Brittney Sykes were each named to All-Defensive teams during that period, with Sykes earning two Second Team selections.

Trammell also brings familiarity with several current Sparks players. She began her WNBA career as an assistant with the San Antonio Stars, where she worked with Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum, both now part of the Sparks roster. Her overall coaching résumé spans over two decades, including stops at the high school and collegiate levels from 1994 to 2017.

Her addition comes as the Sparks continue to navigate a rebuilding season under first-year head coach Lynne Roberts, who joined the team after a successful tenure at the University of Utah. Los Angeles were on a two-game winning streak heading into the WNBA's All-Star Break, with the latest win being a 99-80 victory over Washington on July 13. That win improved to 8-14 on the year. They face Washington again on Tuesday before traveling to Connecticut on Thursday.