The WNBA continues to try to come to an agreement on labor negotiations, as there is still uncertainty about the upcoming season. There has been optimism surrounding some of the players, as they think a deal will get done, while some believe the longer that this goes on, the higher the chance there will be a lockout.

Kelsey Plum was the latest player to speak out about the negotiations, and she's in the middle of it all as the WNBA first vice president.

“I want to play, and players want to play. Obviously we're going to continue to negotiate and do everything we possibly can to get this done in a timely fashion. But obviously a strike would be the worst thing for both sides,” Plum said via ESPN's Alexa Philippou on X, formerly Twitter.

Plum also noted, “Because we are in a revenue [share system], so no revenue, no revenue to share.”

The latest news surrounding negotiations was a tense meeting between the players last week, as they're trying to find the best way to move forward.

“One of the causes of disagreement between players, according to multiple sources, is the approach to a potential strike,” Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports wrote. “Players authorized a potential strike in a near-unanimous votein mid-December, but some players have changed their mind since.”

The WNBA and the union had a meeting last week, and the league noted that both sides needed to prioritize reaching an agreement by March 1o or the season could be delayed.

The union has yet to respond to the latest proposal from the league, where they proposed a salary cap of $5.65 million per team, and also offered team housing to all players, but only for 2026.