The new-look Los Angeles Sparks expected an adjustment period after making significant offseason additions, which include two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum and head coach Lynne Roberts, but they are reeling right now. In the midst of a 2-6 start to the season, the team needs to quickly generate some momentum. Perhaps a returning forward can help the squad end its current three-game skid.

Rickea Jackson, who missed the last two contests due to personal reasons, rejoined the Sparks for practice on Tuesday and provided an encouraging update on her well-being and playing status. She expects to suit up for Friday night's showdown with the Dallas Wings, per Edwin Garcia of Lakers SBNation.

Can this second-year talent push Sparks forward after rough start?

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft suffered a concussion on May 18 versus the Minnesota Lynx and proceeded to miss the next three games. She then took time away from the squad after logging 12 minutes in last Wednesday's loss versus the Atlanta Dream. Speculation arose regarding her relationship with the organization, as a fan claimed she removed the Sparks from her Instagram bio. Jackson denied such notions when speaking with the media.

The former Tennessee star said she never includes the team she represents in her bio, reaffirming her commitment to LA. Earlier in the week, Roberts, on behalf of the Sparks, expressed full support for the young athlete. Jackson wants attention to shift back to basketball, and she can ensure that happens with a triumphant return.

Roberts is still acclimating herself to her new team and the WNBA game, which unfortunately requires both players and fans to exercise a bit of patience. Plum's arrival, while obviously a positive overall for the Sparks, also complicates minutes distribution. It will be even harder to feed everyone when Cameron Brink returns from a torn ACL and torn meniscus at some point this season. Rickea Jackson can only focus on what she can control, however.

She is currently averaging 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 31 percent in 23.3 minutes per game. When healthy and at full force, the 2024 All-Rookie selection has the ability to help this group climb the standings. That mission will ideally resume on Friday in Arlington, Texas' College Park Center. Sparks-Wings tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET.