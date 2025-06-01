LOS ANGELES – One of the early issues for the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2025 WNBA season is the injuries and roster absences they’ve had. One of the major absences for the Sparks currently is second-year wing Rickea Jackson who is not with the team due to personal reasons. Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts provided a brief status update for Rickea Jackson ahead of the team’s game against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

“Rickea is a big part of our organization and our team,” Roberts said. “She’s taking personal time and we support her. We’re excited to get her back when she’s ready to be back.”

Rickea Jackson’s latest status update comes as the Sparks prepare for rare practice time. Following Sunday’s game, they do not play again until the end of the week, Friday June 6 on the road against the Dallas Wings. For a team still learning a new system, Roberts is hoping the additional practice time this week can help iron out some of the areas the team needs to be better in.

“After this game, we have four days of practice which sounds like training camp at this point. I can’t wait,” Roberts said. “I’m looking forward to that. We can kind of regroup and do some things, but that’s just part of it. That’s the way the schedule landed. I’m not asking for any sort of exception to that. We got to be ready to go. We’ve let our inconsistency cost us a couple of games.”

Rickea Jackson’s absence gives Sparks rookies opportunity



From Roberts’ answer regarding Jackson, it’s just an unknown at this point in terms of any potential timeline to when she may be back. She missed three games earlier this season due to being placed in league concussion protocol, returned for one game, then went out again due to what’s being listed as personal reasons.

In the meantime, Jackson’s absence has opened up opportunity and playing time for a pair of the Sparks’ rookies. Sarah Ashlee Barker had been in the starting lineup in place of Jackson, and that spot went to Liatu King in the second half of the team’s loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday.

With such little practice time and the quick nature of the WNBA schedule, Roberts has been impressed with the way Barker and King have responded to essentially being thrown to the fire early.

“The rookies have done a good job and they’re doing their best,” Roberts said. “Being thrown into the deep end with such high stakes is tough, but they’re handling it.”