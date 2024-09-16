The Los Angeles Sparks have not had much to smile about this season as they are at the bottom of the WNBA standings record-wise. But one bright spot for the Sparks has been Rickea Jackson as she navigates her rookie season in the WNBA.

Against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, Jackson reached the 500 career points plateau. Although the Sparks lost, 90-87, she finished with 22 points, second on the team in scoring behind Dearica Hamby's 25 points. Following the game, Jackson spoke about reaching that mark and how her season has shaped up.

“It feels great honestly, to just be where I am and continuously getting better throughout the season. I feel like that's what was the most important for me, just my growth,” Jackson said. “And I feel like my coaches and teammates should get the work because without them, I don't know where I would be. But they continue to instill confidence and just help me each and every day. I try to be a sponge each and every day and just learn on and off the court. So I feel like that has helped me, but I'm grateful.”

Jackson was considered by many fans and media alike to be the most pro-ready player in college basketball last season. She had a standout game for Tennessee during their November scrimmage against Team USA.

Rickea Jackson is a franchise star for the Sparks



The No. 4 overall pick for the Sparks in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Rickea Jackson was one of two highly-touted rookies for the team along with Cameron Brink. Brink went down with a season-ending injury in June, and Jackson has only seen her role increase since then.

Sparks head coach Curt Miller remarked how opposing teams' scouting reports are now focusing on Jackson as a primary offensive threat. As the season has progressed, Jackson has gone from being a spot up shooting threat and cutter, to being more of a ball-handler and shot creator.

Jackson had appeared in all 37 of the Sparks' games coming into Sunday's matchup against the Storm. She had been averaging 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists with splits of 46.5 percent shooting from the field, 35.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Jackson had been the only WNBA rookie this season to average double figures in scoring while shooting 45+ percent from the field. She also joined elite company in Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike as the only Sparks players to reach 400 points in their rookie season.

The Sparks are currently mired in a rebuild but seem to have a good future ahead of them. With Jackson and Brink in the fold, the Sparks will add another lottery talent through the draft. The No. 1 pick is expected to be UConn star Paige Bueckers who plays a position of major need for the Sparks.

The Sparks have two games left in the regular season; Tuesday at home against the Phoenix Mercury and then they end the season Thursday on the road against the Minnesota Lynx. They have already clinched the best odds for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.