The Los Angeles Sparks failed to stop their skid again on Sunday, as they suffered a 113-110 loss at the hands of the Dallas Wings on the road. Los Angeles absorbed another defeat despite another impressive effort from rookie Rickea Jackson, who made WNBA history with a scintillating performance in the loss to the Wings, per StatMamba.

Rickea Jackson today:

25 PTS

6 3PM

3 BLK

The first rookie in WNBA history to reach these numbers in a single game.

Jackson got it going early, as she came out of the gate firing on all cylinders. She was perfect in the first quarter, making all six attempts from the field, including four from behind the arc. All told,m she went 9-for-15 from the floor and 6-for-8 from 3-point distance to go with three rebounds four assists, two steals, and three blocks in 37 minutes of action.

It is amazing that Jackson became the first rookie ever in the history of the WNBA to have such a single-game feat, especially when considering that it feels as though every first-year record has seemingly been broken or set by either Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark or Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. With that performance, the Sparks budding star also reminded everyone that the 2024 WNBA rookie class is more than just about Clark and Reese.

The Sparks were supposed to be powered as well by the rookie tandem of Jackson and Cameron Brink, but the former Stanford Cardinal star suffered an injury early in the 2024 campaign and will be out for the remainder of the current league calendar.

Brink's injury has expanded the role of Jackson and the team, and for the most part, she has been stepping up nicely for Los Angeles along with veteran Dearica Hamby, who scored 21 points and added five assists and three rebounds in the Dallas game.

So far in the 2024 WNBA regular season, Jackson is averaging 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.5 steals per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from the 3-point area.

Sparks continue to struggle

The Sparks' loss to the Wings was Los Angeles' seventh in a row. Los Angeles now has two losing skids this season that went at least seven games long, and the Sparks could tie their season-worst eight-game winless streak if they drop their next matchup against the New York Liberty at home this coming Wednesday.

Jackson and the Sparks are last in the WNBA standings with just a 6-24 record.