When the Los Angeles Sparks agreed to a Kelsey Plum blockbuster trade, they traded away their coveted No. 2 overall pick. In a loaded 2025 WNBA Draft class, it was strange to some. However, acquiring an All-Star and an Olympian like Plum is exceptionally rare.

Not to mention, Plum has the “core” designation to her, meaning she's a free agent after the 2025 season. Still, ESPN reported that there's optimism about why the team traded its top pick for the former Las Vegas Aces superstar.

“Sources told ESPN the Sparks were uncertain about who would be available at the No. 2 pick,” Alexis Phillipou said. “The team also hopes to sign Plum to a multiyear deal, making it palatable to give up the lottery pick. “(Olivia) Miles and Paige Bueckers, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick, are both considered top prospects. Both maintain their college eligibility for the 2025-26 season and haven't publicly confirmed their plans for the upcoming draft.”

With Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson being the two standout rookies from the 2024 class, it presents Plum with young players to help develop. After all, she has WNBA and international championship experience. The Sparks haven't had an elite guard since Chelsea Gray. Implementing Plum will instantly turn around the franchise.

Kelsey Plum can help the Sparks get back to winning

After a couple of lackluster seasons, the Los Angeles franchise struck gold. They acquired the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and the Sparks selected Brink. However, weeks before, they made a deal with the Seattle Storm. They acquired Seattle's No. 4 pick and Kia Nurse, in exchange for Los Angeles's 2026 first-round pick.

Judging by trading for Plum, the Sparks want to win now. Even though Brink suffered a season-ending ACL injury, Jackson showed true potential. She operated as the main ball handler while using her slashing ability to terrify defenses at the basket. Even though there's been some dysfunction in the front office, trading for Plum proves the vision the franchise has.

With the first domino to fall in free agency, the Sparks are hoping to get back to their winning ways. They haven't won a title since 2016, when Candace Parker was still on the team. Plum, mixed with the promising young stars could do some serious damage. However, it might take a bit longer than expected.

The Aces, the New York Liberty, and now the Indiana Fever are the closest to reaching a WNBA title. The Sparks might not get there this season, but they have a legitimate Big 3 now. Trading away the No. 2 pick could have an immediate impact, or it can take a while to manifest.