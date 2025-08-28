As the league-leading Minnesota Lynx prepare for their game against the Seattle Storm, tragic news hung over their head after a male shooter opened fire at a church in Minneapolis, with 200 children celebrating mass, on Wednesday.

According to reports, two kids aged eight and 10 died, while 17 others were wounded. Minneapolis Police chief Brian O'Hara said the 23-year-old shooter killed himself after unloading dozens of rounds at Annunciation Catholic School.

When asked to comment about it during practice, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve condemned the act.

“I texted my mom, saying, ‘You know, mom, when we would go to school, we trained for tornadoes. Kids today train for active shooters.' It's such an indictment of our society and our lack of regard for life. There are things we can do about it. But for some reason, as Americans, we value something different,” said Reeve in a video shared by Lynx reporter Andrew Dukowitz.

“It's sickening. It's sad for the kids who grow up like this.”

Just two months ago, the 58-year-old Reeve slammed the attack on two lawmakers in Minneapolis, calling it “pretty meaningless.” Melissa Hortman was gunned down, while John Hoffman survived. Reeve, who became emotional, added that the shooting “hit close to home.”

Now, with another shooting, which was also blasted by New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, the anger of the Lynx coach was more palpable.

“Our hearts go out to the lives lost. Kids that are hurt, teachers that have to go through this, families that have to drop their kids off at school and have to think about this,” added Reeve.

“The sad thing is we can’t sit here and tell them that help is on the way, because we’re not going to do a damn thing about it.”

The WNBA as a whole has been vocal in demanding social justice, including the need for gun control. It has been the subject of debate among lawmakers for years now, but no clear legislation has been passed.

As of writing, the game between the Lynx and the Storm at Target Center on Thursday will go on as scheduled.