The Minnesota Lynx have won three straight games since star forward Napheesa Collier went down with an injury. Their record is a testament to the team the Lynx had around Collier, and to the coaching prowess of Cheryl Reeve who has guided the franchise to four WNBA championships. Following the Lynx’s 83-71 win against the New York Liberty on Sunday, Reeve made the case for another postseason award, DPOY, for Alanna Smith, as per WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.

“Every time we start a game plan, we talk about what Lan’s influence is going to be. And this one was an important one. A player like Emma [Meesseman] who can chew you up and spit you out with her activity, passing the basketball, making everybody else better,” Reeve said. “I just know when we were playing against her in Chicago, that’s the one Napheesa said, ‘I don’t like playing against her.’”

“Her [Alanna] and Phee, the first day that they played defense together, their synergy was terrific. Every move that Phee made, Lan knew were to be, and play off her,” Reeve continued. “Alanna’s just really smart. Really, really smart, and would absolutely be my choice for Defensive Player of the Year.”

After bouncing around the WNBA between the Phoenix Mercury, Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, Alanna Smith has found a home and role with the Lynx. She signed with the team as a free agent ahead of the 2024 season after a strong year with the Sky.

This season, Smith has appeared in 30 games for the Lynx at a little over 26 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots with splits of 48.6 percent shooting from the field, 32 percent shooting from the three-point line and 41.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Smith’s blocked shots are a career-high.

Last season, Smith was selected to the All-Defensive Second Team, and would appear to be a lock for one of the teams this season.