New York Knicks veteran player Karl-Anthony Towns isn't one to mince words. As was the case in the aftermath of the shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. 

Towns took to his X page to express his dismay at the shooting. 

“Heartbroken for the families affected by the Annunciation Catholic School shooting in Minneapolis, seeing my second home affected by gun violence must come to an end.”

According to CNN, the shooting resulted in two children, 8 and 10, being killed, and at least 17 others were wounded. Towns played for the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2015 to 2023. 

During that time, he helped them get the franchise back on track. In his final year, the Timberwolves advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in a five-game series. 

Last October, Towns was traded to the Knicks. He helped lead the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals. Ultimately, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in seven games. 

While Towns has switched teams, his voice continues to be amplified at critical times in society. 

The outspokenness of Karl-Anthony Towns

For years, Towns has used his voice to call attention to political and social issues. He has lent his name and platform to a wide range of pertinent causes. 

Everything from voting rights to police brutality to gun violence has been on his radar. In Minnesota, Towns advocated for the passage of the “Restore the Vote” law, which restored voting rights to individuals who had been formerly incarcerated

Additionally, he produced a 2023 short film called “Forgiving Johnny,” which explores how digital technology is reforming the justice system. In 2022, Towns attended the White House to witness President Joe Biden sign an executive order on police reform. 

Furthermore, he is on the board of the NBA Social Justice Coalition. In 2023, Towns was the recipient of the Kareem Abdul Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award for his activist work. 

Also, he has lent his support to efforts around gender equality and mental health. 

