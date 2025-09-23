Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve has spoken up in support of Sandy Brondello, whom the New York Liberty fired on Tuesday one year after leading the franchise to its first-ever championship.

Cheryl Reeve on the Sandy Brondello being let go in NY "I think Sandy is a heck of a coach and I think Sandy will land on her feet like she always does and I am absolutely thrilled if I am Seattle, Toronto, and Portland that I was just gifted a championship level coach"

“As we've seen the business grow, the stakes grow higher,” she told the media before the Lynx' WNBA semifinals game against the Phoenix Mercury. “I think Sandy is a heck of a coach and I think Sandy will land on her feet like she always does.”

Reeve added that the three WNBA franchises who currently don't have a head coach — the Seattle Storm, who fired Noelle Quinn on Sunday, and the two expansion franchises, the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire – should be happy with the Liberty's decision.

“I am absolutely thrilled if I am Seattle, Toronto, and Portland that I was just gifted a championship level coach,” Reeve continued. “Though we're competitors, I think a lot of Sandy, personally and professionally.”

Reeve and Brondello have a long history as two coaches who have been in the league for well over a decade. Most recently, Brondello and the Liberty defeated Reeve and the Lynx in the 2024 WNBA Finals.

Sandy Brondello will be a popular name on the coaching market

Reeve is almost certainly correct that the Storm, Tempo and Fire are all happy to see a two-time championship head coach on the market.

With a career head coaching record of 269-181, Brondello is the only coach in WNBA history to take her team to the postseason in each of her first 13 seasons as a head coach. She's also brought three different teams to the playoffs: the San Antonio Stars (now the Las Vegas Aces), Mercury and the Liberty.

Brondello ends her tenure in New York as the franchise's all-time wins leader, a feat she accomplished in only four seasons. Her first year in New York came in 2022, when she led New York to a four-win improvement from the season before. The next year, the Liberty were in the WNBA Finals, where they fell in four games to the Aces.

The Liberty came back with a vengeance in 2024, however, finally finishing the job at Reeve and the Lynx' expense.

Yes, 2025 was a down year. New York went 27-17, vastly underperforming preseason expectations and dealing with overwhelming injuries along the way. Whether that warranted the Liberty not bringing her back is up for debate — but her coaching chops are not.