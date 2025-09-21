The Minnesota Lynx are positioned well to get back to the WNBA Finals in 2025. Minnesota swept Golden State and is now preparing for a five-game series against Phoenix. Unfortunately, it seems that Game 2 against the Valkyries came at the cost of one of the Lynx's newest stars.

Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington will miss the rest of the playoffs with an ankle injury, per the team's social media.

“After undergoing an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), Carrington was evaluated by team physician Dr. Elena Jelsing at Mayo Clinic Square, where a significant mid-foot sprain was confirmed,” the Lynx posted on social media. “Carrington will miss the remainder of the 2025 season and further updates on her progress will be provided when available.”

Carrington suffered her mid-foot sprain in Game 2 against the Valkyries. Minnesota did not have plans to activate Carrington for Game 1 against Phoenix.

Now the Lynx need to figure out how they will survive the rest of the playoffs without Carrington.

Minnesota traded for Carrington back in August in a huge that included Diamond Miller.

Carrington contributed strong play off the bench for the Lynx over the past two months.

Lynx begin WNBA semifinals series against Mercury on Sunday

Minnesota and Phoenix will duke it out in a five-game series for a spot in the 2025 WNBA Finals.

The Lynx should have the edge in the series because of their home court advantage. Minnesota has been almost unbeatable in front of their home crowd this season.

In fact, Minnesota has only lost three games at Target Center this season when counting their Commissioner's Cup loss against Indiana.

The Lynx may not have Carrington, but they still boast one of the W's best rosters. Superstar Napheesa Collier and her supporting cast have enough firepower to win a shootout against Phoenix if necessary. The Lynx also has co-Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith, allowing them to play tight defense against Alyssa Thomas and the rest of the Mercury.

Minnesota will host the first two games of the series. The next two games, as needed, will be played in Phoenix, and a potential Game 5 back in Minnesota.

Lynx vs. Mercury tips off at 5PM ET on Sunday at Target Center.