Patrick Mahomes is still in the holiday spirit despite his season-ending injury last week.

During the Kansas City Chiefs against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 14, Mahomes tore two ligaments — his ACL and his LCL — and had to be helped off the field. Later in the week, he still did his annual presents to his offensive line despite what transpired earlier in the week.

“Christmas came early for the O-line! Shoutout to QB1 for the gifts,” the team captioned the Dec. 19 post showing C.J. Hanson, Trey Smith, Esa Pole, Chukwuebuka Godrick, Hunter Nourzad, and more walking into a meeting room that was filled with presents from Mahomes.

Mahomes gifted his offensive linemen a Hublot watch, Beats Studio Pro headphones, a Full Swing KIT — an indoor golf simulator — Oakley Meta HSTN AI sunglasses, a Rimowa aluminum suitcase, and an Aventon e-bike.

Fans in the comments were impressed with the gifts but many had snarky remarks following Mahomes' injury.

“Watches to let them know their time is up, suitcases to pack their things, a bike to leave on & sunglasses to hide their tears as they ride away. Perfect gifts Pat,” one fan commented.

“That’s mighty generous of Pat considering they couldn’t get him the gift of protection all season,” another fan commented.

“15 should've sent the bill from his ACL surgery,” a fan reacted.

Following being walked off the field, Mahomes went into surgery and is now recovering. He shared how he is feeling amid the injury on X the day of the game.

“Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie, it hurts,” Mahomes posted. “But all we can do now is trust in God and attack every single day over and over again.”

Mahomes added: “Thank you, Chiefs kingdom, for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I will be back stronger than ever.”