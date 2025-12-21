Kansas City’s week got heavier with more bodies heading to injured reserve, but the bigger picture is starting to come into focus. This isn’t being treated like the end of an era on the sideline. The Chiefs placed linebacker Leo Chenal and right tackle Jawaan Taylor on season-ending IR, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, leaving them even thinner as they finish out a season that has already gone sideways.

From there, the NFL’s reporting on Andy Reid cut through the noise. The league’s piece said the 67-year-old isn’t getting fired, and people close to him have not heard anything that suggests he’s walking away.

One person near Reid put it bluntly: “Coach Reid ain’t going out like this.” Another message was shorter: “He’ll be back.” The report also noted that, for the first time in years, Reid will actually have a full offseason to reset and recharge.

That matters because the final stretch now looks more like survival and evaluation than a playoff chase. Chenal’s season ended after he suffered a shoulder injury in the loss to the Chargers, and he’ll hit free agency after finishing with two sacks, 25 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and five QB hits.

Taylor, out with a triceps issue, had allowed three sacks and 20 pressures on 760 snaps, per PFF.

The other storyline hovering over everything is Travis Kelce. Speaking to ESPN’s Nate Taylor, Kelce said he’d rather keep the focus on the team and that conversations about what’s next will stay internal, while acknowledging he has three games left and knows what it means when the season ends.

He’s still produced, 67 catches for 797 yards and five touchdowns, but the context is different with Kansas City eliminated.

That’s where the Reid angle lands. If the roster is battered and the season is lost, the organization’s most stable piece is still in place. The Chiefs can’t fix everything in three weeks, but the reporting suggests they’re not starting over either.

They’re getting to the finish line, then taking a real offseason to figure out how this version went wrong.