This offseason, there have been Major League Baseball free agents signing big deals with teams for 2026. One free agent who is getting some interest right now is infielder Alex Bregman. The Toronto Blue Jays have been in touch with Bregman, per a report from The Athletic.

“Team officials have been in recent contact with Bregman’s agent, Scott Boras, according to sources briefed on the conversations. Ideally, the Jays want to add a left-handed hitter, but either the right-handed Bregman or (Bo) Bichette would fit their defensive alignment better than (Kyle) Tucker or Cody Bellinger, both of whom bat left,” Ken Rosenthal wrote for the outlet.

There are other teams in the mix for Bregman, including the Boston Red Sox. Bregman played for the Red Sox during the 2025 campaign.

“A separator for Bregman is that teams value him not only for his offense and defense, but also his leadership. Like Kyle Schwarber, who re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for five years, $150 million, Bregman is viewed as a player who helps make teammates better, a difference-maker on and off the field,” Rosenthal added.

Bregman finished the 2025 regular season with 18 home runs, and 62 RBIs. The Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks are also in the mix for Bregman, per MLB Trade Rumors.

Blue Jays want to return to the World Series in 2026

Article Continues Below

Toronto is still trying to salvage the pieces after losing the 2025 World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Blue Jays lost the Fall Classic in a brutal seven-game battle with L.A.

The Blue Jays made waves this offseason by signing free agent starting pitchers Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce. Toronto is also trying to re-sign star infielder Bo Bichette. Those talks have gone on for some time. According to the Athletic, Bregman is seen as a backup plan if Bichette goes to another team.

Toronto is essentially trying to sign a big-time hitter. Bregman is certainly an option, but the team has also been in discussions with Kyle Tucker. Time will tell if the Blue Jays are able to come to an agreement with one of these free agents.