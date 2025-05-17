Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier dropped a truth bomb on her team's heartbreaking WNBA Finals loss last season. The 2024 team had a fantastic season. The Lynx propelled themselves all the way up to the No. 2 seed overall with a 30-10 record. And from there, this squad lived up to that seeding and then some, making the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2017. Minnesota subsequently faced the New York Liberty in an epic five-game series.

The Liberty went on to win their first championship in franchise history. Game 5 was a defensive slugfest, with Collier leading the contest in scoring with 21 points. The four-time All-Star was phenomenal last season, making her second straight All-WNBA First Team, and now it looks like this proud franchise is back to consistently contending for championships. In a recent interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Collier describes how hungry she and the rest of the team are to get back to that point in the season.

“Just to have something so close within your grasp, and not get it, makes you want it even more, so I think coming in with that focus for this year and in the offseason, where you never want to feel that feeling again. So I’m just going to do everything I can to prepare myself so that we’re not in that situation. And I think the team feels the same way, coming into camp and preseason. I feel like we know the formula now, and we just have to be able to expand on it and replicate it, and then hopefully we have a different outcome for next year.”

The Minnesota Lynx kept their elite core intact

While several headline franchises made some splashy moves over the offseason, Minnesota largely got its core intact. And that's precisely what the front office should've done, considering the majority of this team, including Collier, is right in the middle of their primes. There's no reason why this group cannot be one of the preeminent favorites again.

Fortunately, the Lynx are already off to a great start. Minnesota won its opening night game against the Dallas Wings handily, 99-84. The star of the game was unsurprisingly Collier, who scored 38 points, while her teammate Courtney Williams also scored 25 points. Overall, the Lynx were the latest WNBA dynasty, and now they are back to where they belong, near the top of the league.