Despite arriving to the postseason as the No. 1 seed, the Minnesota Lynx were knocked out 3-1 by the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA semifinals. That makes it two close finishes in two seasons after the Lynx lost out to the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals last year.

Kayla McBride, whose game-leading 31 points went in vain as the Lynx fell 86-81 in Game 4, was extremely emotional after the game.

"We lay it out for each other. There’s never anything else but each other… To be close… And hit adverse situations two years in a row… Sh*t f*cking hurts… It's hard.” Kayla McBride couldn't contain her tears following the Lynx's Game 4 loss. (via @HaydenCilley) pic.twitter.com/zlUzgq1TLD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It doesn’t get any better than what we have right now,” McBride said “That’s why I am emotional. We lay it out for each other. It’s never about anything else but each other. And so it’s like that every day. There’s never anything else but each other. To be close two years in a row, and hit adverse situations each and every time, s**t f*****g hurts. It's hard.”

McBride joined the Lynx back in 2021 and has had consistent success in her five seasons. However, the five-time All-Star is still looking for her first championship.

“As a vet, as somebody who is older, I just, I feel everything…I just care so, I wouldn’t trade this locker room for anything. I would feel this a hundred times to be with these people,” she said.

The Lynx’s conclusion to the campaign came after a topsy-turvy series which saw them open with a win in Game 1. after a collapse in the second half of Game 2, Game 3 saw Napheesa Collier go down with an injury after contact from Alyssa Thomas, which Cheryl Reeve was aghast with during and after the game.

Her initial rant against the referee led to an ejection, and her postgame comments about the officiating meant that she was suspended for Game 4. Collier, who averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 assists and 3.2 assists per game this season, was a huge loss as the Mercury saw Thomas produce another big performance with 23 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Satou Sabally also added 23 points while both Kahleah Copper and DeWanna Bonner added 13, the latter off the bench, in the win.