The San Francisco 49ers are implementing significant financial strategies to optimize their roster for the 2026 season, with a focus on their franchise cornerstone, Nick Bosa.

As Tom Pelissero noted on X, the organization has completed a “simple restructure” of Bosa’s contract, which has successfully cleared $17.172 million in salary cap space for the current year.

Although the 28-year-old edge rusher is still set to earn $23.18 million this season, the adjustment pushes a considerable financial burden into the future, resulting in a massive $54.8 million cap hit for 2027.

This financial flexibility comes at a crucial time as Bosa is recovering from a significant injury. General Manager John Lynch recently provided an encouraging update on Bosa's condition.

The star defender missed most of the 2025-26 season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during a Week 3 victory.

Lynch informed David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard that Bosa is on track to be fully healthy and prepared for training camp. This timeline suggests that the 49ers expect their defensive leader to return in top form well before the new season begins, which would provide a substantial boost to a unit that felt his absence last year.

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History indicates that Bosa is more than capable of navigating this challenging rehabilitation process.

This marks the second time he has had to recover from a torn ACL in the same knee, having experienced a similar injury in 2020.

Following that initial setback, Bosa rebounded with four consecutive dominant seasons, missing only four games in total during that period.

Combining this optimistic medical outlook with the newly created cap space, the 49ers are positioning themselves to remain aggressive in the market while ensuring their elite pass rusher is ready to lead the charge in 2026.