Former NBA star and long-time sports broadcaster Charles Barkley is reacting to the recent shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, involving ICE. Alex Pretti, an intensive-care nurse, died Saturday following an altercation with ICE agents. The agents shot Pretti, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second fatal shooting in January of an American citizen by ICE agents. Earlier in the month, a Minnesota woman named Renee Good was also killed. Barkley gave an impassioned reaction to the situation on the ESPN program Inside the NBA.

“It's just sad man. It's scary. It's sad, and I don't know how…it's going to end bad. It's already ended badly twice,” Barkley said on the show, which was shared on Reddit. “Somebody's got to step up and be adults. Two people have died for no reason. It's just sad.”

Barkley made the comments following the announcement that the NBA was postponing the Minnesota Timberwolves-Golden State Warriors game, that was scheduled for Saturday. That contest is now scheduled for Sunday night.

Several NBA stars are reacting to the latest Minneapolis shooting

Barkley is not the only person tied to the NBA who is speaking out about the situation. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton strongly criticized ICE after the Pretti shooting Saturday.

The National Basketball Players Association released a statement on Sunday, about the shootings.

“Now more than ever, we must defend the right to freedom of speech and stand in solidarity with the people in Minnesota protesting and risking their lives to demand justice,” the statement read in part. “The fraternity of NBA players, like the United States itself, is a community enriched by global citizens, and we refuse to let the flames of division threaten the civil liberties that are meant to protect us all.”

It isn't just NBA players and broadcasters who are reacting to this news. WNBA star Breanna Stewart held a sign saying “Abolish ICE” during player introductions before an Unrivaled game on Sunday.