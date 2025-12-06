The final week of the fantasy football regular season is here. Of course, the pressure is suffocating. Week 14 is often the line between sneaking into the playoffs or heading into early hibernation. With four teams on bye and several quarterbacks dealing with injuries, many managers are scrambling to find a reliable streaming option to get them through such a critical week. If you’re digging through waivers looking for a spark, don’t panic. Plenty of viable quarterbacks remain who can deliver surprise upside in Week 14. Below are the top last-minute QB streamers who could keep your season alive.

Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. NO)

Baker Mayfield enters Week 14 with a clean bill of health. He was officially removed from the injury report despite battling a lingering AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. That toughness matters along with the fact that he continues to produce efficiently even when he isn't at 100 percent. In Week 13, Mayfield completed 18 of 28 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown. He also added 27 yards on the ground against Arizona.

The matchup with New Orleans isn’t perfect, but it’s manageable. Mayfield should benefit from getting healthier skill players back. Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin are practicing fully, while veteran receivers Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan are inching toward full workloads. Mayfield's combination of floor and game script stability makes him a strong mid-tier QB1 streamer.

Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. IND)

Trevor Lawrence is once again trending upward at the perfect time for fantasy football purposes. Over his last two games, Lawrence has thrown five touchdown passes while surpassing 200 yards in both outings. The turnovers were an issue in Week 12. However, he corrected them last week, playing cleaner football in a win over Tennessee.

Indianapolis presents a favorable matchup, too. Their pass defense has been inconsistent, often giving up chunk plays and struggling to generate consistent pressure. Lawrence has long been a boom-or-bust fantasy option. That said, right now, he's playing with visible confidence and rhythm. If you need upside from your waiver-wire QB, Lawrence checks all the boxes. He’s a high-risk, high-reward QB1/2 depending on league depth. Still, the matchup gives him streamer appeal in any format.

Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (@ NYJ)

Tua Tagovailoa has been one of fantasy football’s biggest rollercoasters in 2025. He has delivered impressive passing totals at times while also posting several turnover-filled duds. Week 13 was the latter. He put up 157 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in Miami’s narrow victory over New Orleans. Most of the offensive burden fell on De'Von Achane, leaving Tua in a caretaker role.

Week 14 brings a matchup with the New York Jets. They have arguably the toughest pass defense in football. Their ability to generate pressure poses a real problem for Miami’s timing-based passing attack. Still, for managers who prefer quarterbacks with high-powered offenses, Tua offers a reasonable floor.

Tyler Shough, NO (vs. TB)

Tyler Shough isn’t a universally rostered quarterback. That said, he’s been a surprisingly steady contributor in recent weeks. In Week 13, Shough completed 26 of 38 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a two-point conversion and some light rushing production. He did, however, turn the ball over twice.

The upside? Volume. With Alvin Kamara’s injury, Shough has been tasked with carrying more of the offensive load. Tampa Bay’s defense has been vulnerable through the air, too. They allow multiple quarterbacks to exceed expectations against them.

Shough is a classic desperation-streaming option. He does have a shaky floor but also an intriguing ceiling. If your league is deep, Shough is a viable QB2 play—but brace yourself for volatility.

Sam Darnold, SEA (@ ATL)

Sam Darnold’s Week 13 outing was, by far, his worst of the season. He tallied 128 scoreless passing yards and a whole lot of disappointment. Seattle didn’t need him to do much thanks to a dominant defensive performance and a controlled game script.

That won’t be the case in Week 14.

The Falcons have unraveled defensively over the last several weeks. They have surrendered multiple big passing performances and struggled badly in coverage. Darnold has six multi-touchdown games this season. He has been the definition of boom-or-bust. In a matchup like this, though, he’s a quietly strong streaming candidate.

His ankle injury is worth monitoring, sure. That said, early signs point to him playing. If active, he becomes one of Week 14’s best upside streamers.

Final Thoughts

Fantasy football managers entering Week 14 need quarterbacks who can deliver meaningful production without imploding their playoff chances. Mayfield provides stability, Lawrence offers momentum and upside, and Darnold owns a dream matchup. Shough is a volatile but playable deep-league option, while Tua is usable only if you can stomach the risk.

In a week defined by pressure and scarcity, finding the right streaming quarterback might be the decision that keeps your fantasy football season alive another week. Choose wisely, and good luck surviving the gauntlet.