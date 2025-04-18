When Unrivaled was first founded, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart knew they were doing something special. However, they might not have known how special it was going to be.

In Time's 100 most influential people, both Unrivaled stars were on the list. It doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering how much traction Unrivaled gained.

While the traction was justified, it was all the little things. It was the amenities, how players were treated, and how well they were taken care of.

Families were welcome there, in addition to the treatment being better than what the WNBA provides. As a result, Unrivaled players were hoping it would put pressure on the WNBA to step up their performance.

The 3×3 basketball league featured 36 players from around the world, with the majority, if not all, coming from the WNBA. The league was a major success and provided a major spark within women's basketball.

Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart headline Unrivaled

The two stars competed in the NBA Finals, and went against each other at the highest level. However, they were able to put those past differences aside and achieve something greater.

Being a part of the Time 100 list is an achievement, in and out of itself. Them creating a league of this magnitude has been in the works for the past few seasons.

As both Collier and Stewart mentioned, getting the logistics together was the biggest part. Since they were able to do that, players felt comfortable with how the league would work.

As players like Paige Bueckers have committed to Unrivaled for the next three years, it shows the growth of the league. In its inaugural season, Unrivaled has had plenty of good work.

Now, it's about sustaining it and figuring out how to grow the league. With the support of players, other financial investors, as well as former WNBA players, the sky is the limit.