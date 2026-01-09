As the Buffalo Bills face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card game in the NFL Playoffs, it will be an emotional game for running back Ray Davis. While the Bills have Super Bowl hopes, the team can't underestimate the Jaguars, led by head coach Liam Coen, with whom Davis has a connection.

The backup running back for Buffalo played for three teams in college, as his last was with the University of Kentucky in 2023, as the offensive coordinator of the Wildcats at the time, being Coen. With even more connections, his last game with Kentucky was at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville at the 2023 Gator Bowl, as he returns to hopefully help the Bills propel to the next round.

Davis would talk about how “love” for Coen, how “emotional” it will be for him to see the coach, also crediting him for his NFL journey.

“I love Coen, man,” Davis said, according to The Buffalo News. “I've said it to him, and I've said it publicly, I would have never gotten drafted if it wasn't for him. The belief he had in me, his offensive scheme, and knowing I was going to be a better player and better man. Being around him, I couldn't thank him more. It will definitely be emotional seeing him because I thank him a lot.”

Jaguars' Liam Coen on Bills' Ray Davis

With the Bills taking on the Jaguars, there is no denying how the offense, including Davis, needs to keep Jacksonville on its toes. During that year in Kentucky with Davis, coached by Coen, he rushed for 1,129 yards to go along with 14 touchdowns, which led the SEC.

“It was no surprise, but it's an incredible story,” Coen said about Davis. “Very mentally tough, very talented football player…You can tell how trusted he is there, how dynamic he's been in the return game, and then when last week, he's the No. 1 back, what that can look like…Very proud of Ray to be where he's at today.”

At any rate, Davis hopes to get one over his former coach.