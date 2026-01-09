Lately, the word on the street is that the Chicago Bulls are interested in acquiring Zion Williamson before the NBA Trade Deadline. At this point, everything is purely speculation with the trade deadline scheduled for Feb. 5.

In other words, nothing will be official until after the trade deadline. However, a viral clip seems to suggest that Williamson could be open to joining the Bulls, according to die-hard Chicago Bulls fans. While walking out of the United Center, a Chicago assistant coach is chopping it up with Williamson. Essentially, the clip claims that Williamson had wanted to play in Chicago.

“Heard you want to play for us?” the coach said. “Whoah. Don't say it out loud,” Williamson said.

Zion Williamson has wanted to play for the Bulls for a while. Bulls assistant coach: Heard you want to play for us?” Zion Williamson: “Whoah. Don’t say it out loud” https://t.co/iK30LF8GF1 pic.twitter.com/9VGEzmXx0P — Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans (@Bullsfans) January 9, 2026

Now, indeed, this clip doesn't confirm anything. Also, the Bulls are just one of many teams that are reportedly interested in Williamson. Among the other teams are the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks. Presently, Williamson is with the New Orleans Pelicans, the same team he was drafted by in 2019 as the No. 1 pick out of Duke.

So far, he is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are 8-31, whereas the Bulls are 17-20. Given his longstanding injury problems and inconsistency, there are concerns about his future in New Orleans.

Also, given that the Pelicans are one of the worst teams, they may look to trade Williamson for draft capital to rebuild.

The “high risk, high reward” proposition of the Bulls getting Zion Williamson

For all the baggage that Williamson brings, he has been able to keep himself intact for the most part this year. When he is healthy, he can produce, and he has done that this year.

All that being said is to suggest that a healthy Williamson is the kind of star-caliber player the Bulls are looking for. Indeed, his injuries and history of not always being in peak shape are a concern. The fact is that he still has three years left on his $125 million contract.

However, it is not a guaranteed contract, and Williamson's inconsistency has led the Pelicans to carve out loopholes.

The good comes with the bad and vice versa. However, in the big picture, it is truly worth the risk.