With Joey Aguilar moving on, Tennessee has committed its early offseason focus to landing its next quarterback from the college football transfer portal. After hosting former Arizona State star Sam Leavitt, the Volunteers are now giving ex-Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula a look.

Pribula is one of the top transfer portal quarterbacks for the second consecutive season after a stellar season in Columbia. The dual-threat quarterback has a visit planned to Tennessee soon, On3 Sports' Pete Nakos reported.

Before taking a trip to Knoxville, Pribula will visit Georgia Tech on Friday, per Nakos, which is currently seeking a replacement for veteran Haynes King. Their potential 2026 plan evaporated when King's backup, Aaron Philo, transferred to Florida.

Pribula is currently the sixth-best quarterback still available in the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports. He reentered the market after posting 1.941 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions with the Tigers in 2025, to go with 297 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Although not the best pocket-passer, Pribula's playmaking ability had Missouri on track for SEC title contention before a devastating leg injury derailed his season.

Pribula, who began his college football career at Penn State, was initially billed as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks of the class of 2022. He was listed above Noah Fifita, Josh Hoover, Rocco Becht and Alex Orji coming out of high school.

Tennessee HC Josh Heupel returning to his roots in 2026

Article Continues Below

Tennessee's focus on Leavitt and Pribula signals its intent to recruit a veteran dual-threat quarterback from the college football transfer portal. That play style fits the mold of head coach Josh Heupel, who has had the most success with mobile signal-callers.

Heupel deviated from that a bit in 2025 with Aguilar, who can be an agile runner in space but is a gunslinger by nature. In his lone year as a Volunteer, Aguilar threw for 3,565 passing yards, the third-most in a single season in program history.

As successful as Aguilar was in Heupel's offense, that change was made out of necessity more than preference. Tennessee initially planned to enter the 2026 season in year two of Nico Iamaleava before the 21-year-old left the team due to an NIL dispute and transferred to UCLA, leading to a “trade” with Aguilar.

Heupel is clearly looking for his next quarterback to return to his traditional RPO-heavy, spread-out offense. He has previously worked with Joe Milton III and Hendon Hooker at Tennessee and Dillon Gabriel at UCF.