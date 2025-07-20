The 2025 WNBA All-Star game saw players make a bold statement during warmups with their choice of attire. The game tipped off at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 8:30 p.m. ET on July 19 between Team Clark and Team Collier.

However, during the warmups, all players were seen wearing shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Pay Us What You Owe Us,” a direct message to WNBA officials. The All-Star game takes place just two days after the largest in-person turnout in WNBPA history.

WNBA Players wearing the “Pay Us What You Owe Us” shirts during warmups before the All-Star game. via @AliyahFun pic.twitter.com/nUbsXtaCiH — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) July 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Over 40 players, including Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, Breanna Stewart and Skylar Diggins met with league officials at an Indianapolis hotel on Thursday. However, despite the meeting lasting a few hours, a range of players cited a lack of meaningful progress.

Executive Director Terri Carmichael Jackson had noted that while there were “spirited conversations,” progress was yet to be made. Players had initially opted out of the current CBA last October and remain far apart in preliminary discussions.

The WNBPA have agreed to another meeting, with some sources stating that a potential walkout may be on the cards if an agreement is not reached by October of this year. The players’ frustration was fueled by the WNBA’s delayed response to their February proposal, which only came last month. The union wants a new revenue-sharing model tied to booming business metrics.

This includes record-breaking attendance, rising team valuations, and a new $2.2 billion media rights deal that starts next season. Speaking after the meeting, New York Liberty veteran Breanna Stewart had called the meeting a “failed opportunity,” stating that not much progress had been made

“It's not complicated. We are committed to the fight. We are committed to returning to the negotiating table. And we will not stop until we achieve the transformational CBA this moment demands,” a union statement post the meeting said.