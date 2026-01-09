The Oregon Ducks are set to take on the Indiana Hoosiers on Friday evening in what should be an electrifying College Football Playoff matchup. In the week leading up to the game, running back Noah Whittington's status has remained unclear, but now the Ducks have a better idea about his availability.

Reports indicate that Whittington is expected to play in Friday's Peach Bowl, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. However, the redshirt senior is not likely to start, as he is still dealing with an undisclosed injury.

“Oregon's leading rusher, Noah Whittington, is taking part in warm-ups. He's expected to play tonight, but likely not start. How much he plays depends on how he feels. He'd been listed as questionable. Ducks should know early on how effective he'll be.”

Whittington leads Oregon with 829 rushing yards on the season. He's also managed to record seven total touchdowns (six rushing, one receiving) through 12 games played. Based on the report, it sounds like the 24-year-old rusher could serve as a high-end backup in the Ducks' backfield.

It is not entirely clear what injury Noah Whittington has been dealing with, as the program never quite disclosed it. Regardless, he is going to push through the situation, and we'll see how big or small a role he plays on Friday against Indiana.

Luckily for Oregon, the team is loaded with talent at the running back position. True freshmen Jordan Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. have looked sharp in the backfield with or without Whittington. We should expect to see the Ducks utilize their three-headed monster in the run game against a tough Hoosiers defense.