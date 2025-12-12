Johnny Manziel fired off a two-word social post after Mike Evans’ electric return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. Evans ripped a contested 45-yard reception in the third quarter, hauling in a Baker Mayfield heave near the 15-yard line while a Falcons defender clung to his hip. The play flipped field position and injected life into a Bucs offense that had been searching for a spark.

Manziel, the former Heisman Trophy winner and Texas A&M quarterback, wasted no time celebrating. He wrote on X, “My Goat @MikeEvans13_,” a short, pointed endorsement.

Mayfield targeted Evans sparingly as the Buccaneers managed a methodical attack, but the veteran’s long catch had the crowd on its feet. The Tampa Bay wide receiver missed most of the season through injury, and fans love seeing him back on the field doing what he does best.

The catch also sparked chatter about Evans’ role moving forward. Tampa Bay coaches eased him back into the lineup after a layoff, and a play like that justifies the cautious plan. Reintroduce, limit snaps, then lean on him when the game hinges on contested throws. Opposing secondaries must now account for his size and timing.

For fans, Manziel’s post provided instant social proof. It wasn’t an analytical take or a highlight clip, just two words that positioned Evans among the greats in a moment fans will replay. For a Buccaneers team still fighting late-season games, a shot of confidence like this might be the kind of small, human moment that carries into December.