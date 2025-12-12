San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice due to an illness, just days before the team’s Week 15 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Levi’s Stadium. Although the 29-year-old has been healthy throughout this season, this mid-week status change naturally set off some alarm bells for fans and fantasy managers familiar with his heavy workload and injury history.

McCaffrey participated in the early portion of the practice open to the media, primarily observing drills after roughly ten minutes on the field. Head coach Kyle Shanahan downplayed the concern when asked on KNBR if he would be available on Sunday, saying, “No, he’ll be all right.”

McCaffrey has been the engine of San Francisco's offense this year. After a 2024 season cut short by calf, Achilles, and knee injuries, including a PCL sprain that required injured reserve, the 3x Pro Bowl has returned to form. In 13 games, he has carried the ball 237 times for 849 rushing yards, averaging 65.3 yards per game, and scored eight rushing touchdowns. He has also been crucial in the passing game, leading the team with 85 receptions for 806 yards and five receiving touchdowns. This brings his total to 1,655 yards from scrimmage and 13 combined touchdowns.

If he reaches 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards by season’s end, McCaffrey would become the first player in NFL history to record two 1,000/1,000 seasons, joining Roger Craig (1985) and Marshall Faulk (1999), who achieved the feat only once each.

The 49ers are currently 9-4 and vying for playoff positioning in the NFC, making McCaffrey’s health an important factor. If he were to be limited or miss snaps, running back Brian Robinson Jr. is likely to step up, while the team could rely more heavily on short passes to replicate McCaffrey’s receiving contributions.

Thursday’s injury report also included Kyle Juszczyk, limited with a rib fracture, while linebackers Tatum Bethune (ankle) and Nick Martin (concussion) and defensive end Sam Okuayinonu (ankle) didn’t practice. Defensive tackle Kevin Givens returned after missing Wednesday’s session for personal reasons, while left tackle Trent Williams and quarterback Kurtis Rourke practiced fully.

The 49ers will release an official game status update on Friday, which will clarify whether McCaffrey carries a questionable designation heading into the Week 15 matchup.