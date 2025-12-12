Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun has been selected as the keynote speaker for Elizabeth City State University’s 181st commencement ceremony, the university announced this week. Adamolekun, a rising leader in the restaurant and business industries, will address the class of 228 graduates as they celebrate one of the most significant milestones of their academic journeys. His appearance is expected to bring an inspiring message about leadership, resilience, and navigating today’s evolving professional landscape.

Adamolekun currently serves as the CEO of Red Lobster, the world’s largest seafood restaurant company. A history maker in his own right, he is the youngest CEO in the brand’s history and previously held the distinction of being the youngest chief executive in the history of P.F. Chang’s. During his tenure there, he successfully guided the company through the global pandemic, spearheading strategic growth and revitalizing the brand into one of the nation’s leading Asian dining chains.

A native of Nigeria, Adamolekun was raised across three continents—including Europe and the United States—shaping a global perspective that has guided his rise in the business world. His journey is remarkable: from the Ivy League to becoming one of the industry’s youngest and most influential executives. Adamolekun earned dual degrees in economics and political science from Brown University, where he also played on the Ivy League Championship football team. He later completed his MBA at Harvard Business School, further solidifying the foundation for his exceptional career.

Adamolekun is expected to share his insight and experience with graduates as they prepare to take their next steps. In his address, he will highlight how purpose, discipline, and a commitment to personal transformation can guide them through the opportunities and challenges ahead, offering encouragement as they embark on this new chapter of their lives.

The ceremony is expected to take place Saturday, December 13, at 9 am in the R. L. Vaughan Center.