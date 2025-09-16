The Minnesota Lynx storm into the 2025 WNBA Playoffs with championship ambitions. They also carry the scars of last season’s disappointment. After falling in the 2024 Finals to the New York Liberty in a tense winner-take-all Game 5, the Lynx have been on a mission. Their 34-10 record placed them atop the league standings. Now they stand one step away from claiming their fifth championship in franchise history and their first since 2017. Yet despite being the WNBA’s most complete team all year, one nightmare scenario still threatens to derail their pursuit of redemption. At the center of it all is Napheesa Collier, the superstar who embodies the Lynx’s championship hopes.

The Napheesa Collier Dependence

The Lynx Napheesa Collier partnership has been the foundation of their dominance. Collier has delivered one of the finest seasons in WNBA history. She is averaging 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. She also became just the second player ever, alongside Elena Delle Donne, to post a 50-40-90 shooting season (53% FG, 40% 3PT, 91% FT). As an MVP frontrunner, she embodies the Lynx’s hopes. But the nightmare is clear. If playoff defenses can neutralize Collier, particularly by exploiting Minnesota’s size disadvantage inside, the entire playoff run could crumble.

The Size Problem Returns

Last year’s Finals exposed Minnesota’s Achilles heel. Against the Liberty, the Lynx struggled with size mismatches in the post, and their roster has not grown any bigger. With Alanna Smith at center and Collier at power forward, Minnesota remains vulnerable against teams with dominant bigs. Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner punished them during the regular season, handing Atlanta two wins over the Lynx. The Aces and Liberty also have the personnel to grind Collier down physically. If Minnesota cannot protect the paint, they risk reliving last year’s heartbreak.

Depth and Late-Game Pressure

To their credit, the Lynx boast one of the league’s deepest rosters. Courtney Williams (13.6 PPG, 6.2 APG, 4.9 RPG), Kayla McBride (14.2 PPG, 39.5% 3PT), Bridget Carleton, and Natisha Hiedeman all provide stability, and McBride’s three-point shooting in particular adds spacing around Collier. That depth helped the Lynx go 5-2 during Collier’s August injury absence. But in the playoffs, the margin for error shrinks. Cold shooting or foul trouble could quickly expose cracks. The nightmare deepens in crunch time, when defenses trap Collier and dare others to beat them. If her teammates can’t step up consistently, the Lynx risk falling into late-game collapses against elite competition.

Defense Under Siege

Minnesota’s defense remains one of the WNBA’s best, but the challenges of the WNBA Playoffs are unforgiving. The Liberty stretch defenses with perimeter firepower, while the Aces blend inside dominance with versatile scoring options. Any lapses in communication or fatigue could cost Minnesota a series. The nightmare isn’t losing in blowouts, it’s dropping narrow, hard-fought games because their defense is stretched too thin inside.

Walking the Line Between Triumph and Heartbreak

The Lynx have every reason to believe this can be their year. They lead the league in scoring at 86.4 points per game. They also own the top offensive and defensive ratings. On top of that, they play with a chip on their shoulder after last year’s Finals defeat. But the biggest nightmare for the Lynx in the WNBA Playoffs is obvious. Opponents could neutralize Napheesa Collier by exploiting Minnesota’s lack of size and forcing the supporting cast to carry the burden. If the Lynx can overcome that flaw, their fifth championship banner could be just weeks away. If not, the heartbreak of 2024 may replay itself all over again.