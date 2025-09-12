The Minnesota Lynx have powered through the 2025 season, clinching the No. 1 seed with a franchise-record 34th win, and they also secured home-court advantage for the WNBA playoffs. On the surface, the Lynx appear primed for another deep postseason run, yet beneath the success lies a subtle but critical weakness that could derail their championship hopes. The team has shown flashes of strength but remains inconsistent in bringing physicality and controlling the boards in critical moments. This remains true despite the dominant play of Napheesa Collier, who has carried the Lynx with MVP-level performances all season.

A Lingering Weakness

Even with Collier’s brilliance, the Lynx can’t escape one concern that has followed them into the postseason. This vulnerability has shadowed the team before. During last season’s playoff push, analysts noted that Minnesota ranked in the bottom half of the league in key rebounding categories. They also pointed out the Lynx lacked the bruising interior presence needed to dominate physically. In the high-stakes environment of the WNBA playoffs, this flaw becomes magnified. Games slow down, and every possession carries heightened importance. Without controlling the boards, the Lynx risk giving opponents extra scoring chances and losing momentum in tight battles.

Collier Carrying the Load

At the center of the team’s success, however, stands Napheesa Collier, an MVP frontrunner after a dominant season. Her consistent excellence has anchored both the Lynx offense and defense. Collier’s ability to score inside, stretch defenses, and clean up the glass has been pivotal in getting the team to this point. Yet relying solely on her to shoulder the rebounding load is not sustainable. As elite opponents tighten their defensive schemes in the WNBA playoffs, Collier will need more support from her teammates to secure extra possessions and limit second-chance points.

Collective Effort Required

That reality makes one thing clear: the Lynx can’t rely on Collier alone. The solution must come from the entire roster. To overcome this flaw, the Lynx must commit to a more collective rebounding mentality. They also need to maintain their intensity deep into games. Napheesa Collier will continue to set the tone with her relentless energy. Minnesota’s success, however, depends on contributions from every position. Guards and wings must also help on the boards. At the same time, secondary scorers like Alanna Smith, Bridget Carleton, and Courtney Williams must step up defensively and add more physicality in the paint. These adjustments are vital to prevent opponents from exploiting the Lynx in half-court settings or capitalizing on easy second-chance buckets.

Playoff Pressure Ahead

Moreover, maintaining composure in pressure moments is essential. The WNBA playoffs demand sustained effort and strategic adaptability, especially against powerhouse teams like the Las Vegas Aces or New York Liberty, who are skilled at exposing weaknesses inside. The Lynx cannot afford energy lapses late in games if they want to achieve their championship aspirations. With Napheesa Collier leading by example and pushing her teammates to match her competitiveness, Minnesota has the tools to correct this weakness before it costs them.

Turning a Flaw Into a Strength

Correcting it won’t be easy, but the postseason stage offers the perfect chance to prove they’ve grown tougher. In the end, the fatal flaw threatening Minnesota is not an offensive shortcoming or a lack of talent. It is the potential inability to impose their will physically and dominate the glass when it matters most. If the Lynx can tackle this issue directly and rally around Napheesa Collier’s leadership, the WNBA playoffs could become the stage for a turnaround. It might be where they take a lingering weakness and turn it into a defining strength.

With sharper focus and a stronger collective mindset, the Lynx can elevate their game. Greater rebounding intensity will allow them to transform this vulnerability into the very foundation of a championship run.