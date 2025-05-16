By bringing the New York Liberty to their first WNBA championship, Breanna Stewart believes she changed the culture of the city. Despite winning two previous titles with the Seattle Storm, Stewart saw her third ring as a pivotal point in her career.

Stewart believes that winning a title with the Liberty will change the structure of the franchise. The two-time Finals MVP said she hopes the championship culture remains in New York even after she retires.

“I hope people definitely appreciate it,” Stewart said, via Sirius XM radio. “Us winning a championship was about more than just me coming. But the way that we kind of changed what was happening here in New York and bringing that championship mentality — we didn't win in year one, but we got there in year two. That's going to continue in year three and continue in the rest of the years that I'm playing, but also continue in this franchise forever.”

Stewart signed with the Liberty in 2023 after six years with the Storm. Partnering with Sabrina Ionescu, she took New York to the Finals in her first year with the team but fell short against the Las Vegas Aces. In 2024, Stewart and the Liberty got what they signed up for, beating the Minnesota Lynx in five games.

Before adding Stewart, New York had made three unsuccessful WNBA Finals series trips. After losing to the Los Angeles Sparks in 2002, they did not come close to returning to the title stage for over two decades. With two Finals appearances in Stewart's two years with the teams, they are firmly re-established as a powerhouse organization.

Breanna Stewart, Liberty seek back-to-back status

Coming off their first title, the Liberty now look to become just the fourth team in WNBA history to win consecutive championships. After ending the Aces' three-peat bid in the 2024 semifinals, New York is on track to become the league's next dynasty.

Despite reaching the pinnacle, the Liberty made seismic additions in the 2024-2025 offseason. While retaining Stewart, Ionescu and 2024 Finals MVP Jonquel Jones, New York also added Natasha Cloud and Izzy Harrison to deepen its bench,

The Liberty also retained key rotational pieces Leonie Fiebich, Kennedy Burke and Nyara Sabally. They did not have a first-round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, relinquishing it to acquire Cloud from the Connecticut Sun.

New York remains one of the most popular preseason picks to win the 2025 WNBA title, but will restart from the bottom of the mountain. Should they do so, as Stewart predicts, the 30-year-old star would collect her fourth ring, tying former teammate Sue Bird and five other players for the second-most in league history.