Seven months after winning their first title in franchise history, the New York Liberty are prepared to defend their championship status. The Liberty begins their back-to-back bid in their season opener against the Las Vegas Aces, where 2024 breakout star Leonie Fiebich is expected to return to the team.

Fiebich had been away from the team while competing for Valencia in the Liga Femenina de Baloncesto but returned to New York in time for the Liberty's season opener against the Aces. She was seen practicing with the team one day before their season debut by New York Post reporter Madeline Kenney.

Leonie Fiebich is at practice today pic.twitter.com/FlwCupTWaU — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) May 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fiebich, a 2020 second-round pick of the Los Angeles Sparks, averaged 9.8 points per game for Valencia. She led the team to a championship just one week before returning to the Liberty for the 2025 WNBA season.

Despite being drafted in 2020, Fiebich did not make her WNBA debut until 2024. She joined the Liberty in the 2023-2024 offseason and spent the first half of her rookie season on the bench. However, she quickly grew into a starting role and became a key piece of the team's 2024 championship.

Liberty, Aces throw down in high-stakes 2025 season opener

After the Liberty eliminated the Aces in the 2024 semifinals, the teams will rematch in the 2025 season opener. As the two most recent WNBA champions, all eyes will be on the Saturday afternoon clash.

The Liberty-Aces rivalry goes beyond just the 2024 season. With there being just 13 teams in the WNBA — including the recent expansion club, Golden State Valkyries — the handful of championship-caliber franchises find themselves repeatedly butting heads. One year before New York ended Las Vegas' three-peat bid, the Aces took them down in the 2023 Finals to win their second consecutive title.

Both rosters maintained consistency over the offseason, with a few notable changes. Las Vegas prominently sent Kelsey Plum to the Sparks, receiving the Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd in return. Otherwise, the team is still anchored by three-time MVP A'ja Wilson and three-time All-Star Jackie Young.