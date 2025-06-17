The New York Liberty suffered their first loss of the 2025 WNBA season following their 102-88 defeat by the Indiana Fever. Next up on the schedule for the Liberty is the Atlanta Dream at home on Tuesday. And it’s possible they could have needed reinforcements available. Jonquel Jones appeared on the team’s injury report for their game against the Dream, but should be available, as per Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr.

Jonquel Jones was officially listed as questionable on the Liberty’s injury report, but head coach Sandy Brondello said Jones will play against the Dream and will not be on any minutes restriction, as per Ehrlich. Jones has been sidelined for the last two games with an ankle injury she sustained back on June 5 against the Washington Mystics.

In Jones’ absence, backup center Nyara Sabally, a major factor in the Liberty’s clinching Game 5 win in the WNBA Finals last season, had been in the starting lineup. With Jones presumably back in the lineup, the only missing player from the current roster is Leonie Fiebich who is at Eurobasket. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton is out for the season, but her contract was suspended so it doesn’t count against the Liberty’s current roster.

The 2024 Finals MVP, Jones’ return gives the Liberty a much-needed presence in the paint. She’s appeared in seven games so far at a little over 24 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 13.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 47.8 percent shooting from the field, 42.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 65.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Jones is in her third full season with the Liberty after being acquired in an offseason trade with the Connecticut Sun ahead of the 2023 season. The five-time All-Star was originally selected by the Sun with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft. She played six seasons with the Sun before being traded.