The WNBA free agency period is underway, with players now able to officially sign new contracts. The New York Liberty lost Courtney Vandersloot to the Chicago Sky, which might not be all that surprising considering she was moved to the bench during their title run. The Liberty did manage to bring back a key bench player though in Kennedy Burke at the onset of WNBA free agency.

Kennedy Burke was an unrestricted free agent, and she made the decision to re-sign with the Liberty. Last season was Burke’s first with the Liberty, and she played a key role during their championship run.

Burke re-signing with the team was one of a series of smaller moves they made this week. The Liberty also signed Esmery Martinez and Raquel Carrera to training camp contracts. Martinez was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and Carrera was the No. 15 pick in the 2021 draft. Both players will seemingly get a chance to make the team’s final roster out of training camp.

Before the official WNBA free agency period began, the Liberty came to an agreement with another of their own free agents in Jaylyn Sherrod. Sherrod was given a qualifying offer and accepted the terms.

In another smaller move, the Liberty also brought back Rebekah Gardner on a training camp contract as well. Gardner made her WNBA debut with the Sky in 2022, playing an impact role as an older rookie. She was limited to only three games in 2023 due to a foot injury.

The Liberty had acquired Gardner in a trade with the Sky ahead of the 2024 season, but she suffered an Achilles injury while playing overseas, causing her to miss the entirety of last year.

Kennedy Burke back to Liberty

Last season, Burke emerged as a key player off the Liberty’s bench, her first season with the franchise. She signed with the team as a free agent after not playing in the WNBA during the 2023 season.

Originally selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft, Burke played two seasons with the Fever before being traded to the Seattle Storm. She joined the Washington Mystics as a late signee for the 2022 season after returning from overseas.

Last year, Burke appeared in 38 games for the Liberty, including three starts, at a little over 12 minutes per game. She averaged 3.4 points and 1.5 rebounds with splits of 40.9 percent shooting from the field and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

She will get the chance to have a key role once again for the Liberty as they begin their title defense in the 2025 season.