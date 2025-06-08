Sabrina Ionescu achieved a historic feat in the New York Liberty's victory over the Washington Mystics on June 5.

Ionescu entered the league as a solid 3-point shooter. This proved to be one of her best abilities as she made 401 triples and counting. As a result, she became the Liberty's all-time leading 3-point shooter during the game against the Mystics.

Two days after making history, Ionescu didn't say anything until June 7 with an Instagram post. What she said in the post shows how grateful she is to be helping out the squad amidst their strong start to the 2025 season.

“Franchise 3pt record… 401 and counting🙌🏼 Staying steady, and counting my blessings. Vibes are undefeated with the squad🗽,” Ionescu said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i)

What's next for Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty

Article Continues Below

It's an amazing achievement for Sabrina Ionescu to have, and she's only six years into her career with the Liberty.

After successfully returning from a season-ending injury in her rookie campaign, Ionescu has reached her potential as a star in the WNBA. With the Liberty, she has already racked up three All-Star selections as she helped lead the team to the championship in 2024. Her three All-WNBA selections also elevate her resume as one of the best the league has to offer.

This season, she is averaging 17.3 points, five assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game after eight contests. She is shooting 39.3% from the field, including 33.3% from beyond the arc, and 93.3% from the free-throw line.

New York continues to dominate the start of the season with a perfect 8-0 record. The control the top spot of the Eastern Conference standings, leading the Atlanta Dream by three games and Indiana Fever by four games.

The Liberty will look to keep their perfect record when they prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Chicago Sky on June 10 at 8 p.m. ET.