The New York Liberty were set to square off against the visiting Golden State Valkyries on Thursday for the second consecutive game. The Liberty recently defeated the Valkyries on Tuesday, 95-67, and braced for the rematch. But before the game began, two of the biggest stars in their respective industries, shared a moment on the court. Sabrina Ionescu and movie star Jackie Chan greeted each other before the Liberty took on the Valkyries.

Sabrina Ionescu and Jackie Chan linked up before Liberty-Valkyries 🤝🗽 (via @WNBA) pic.twitter.com/3i218Gufm2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

During the Liberty’s game against the Valkyries, the Jumbotron at Barclays Center showed a preview of Jackie Chan’s new movie, ‘Karate Kid Legends,’ as per Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr. Movie co-star Ben Wang was in attendance with Chan, and both were shown on the Jumbotron after the movie trailer, holding up custom Liberty jerseys.

As for the game at hand, the Valkyries held a slim lead over the Liberty in the second quarter. The team was short-handed as well with All-Star center Jonquel Jones sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Ionescu was off to a hot start, however, with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-7 shooting from the three-point line.

Article Continues Below

The Liberty are one of two teams currently undefeated in the WNBA with the other team being last season’s runner-up, the Minnesota Lynx. During the earlier matchup between these two teams this week, it was the Liberty’s bench depth that helped power the win.

Now in her sixth season in the WNBA, Ionescu has developed into one of the game’s best point guards. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, she is coming off her third consecutive All-Star appearance.

Through the Liberty’s first four games of the season, Ionescu is averaging 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists with splits of 38.8 percent shooting from the field, 25 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.