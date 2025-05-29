The New York Liberty are off to a terrific start in 2025, however, they will be without Jonquel Jones against the Golden State Valkyries tonight. The five-time All-Star has built a Hall of Fame-caliber resume and still has plenty of years left in the league. After a somewhat trying first season in New York, Jones was terrific in 2024 and ended up leading the franchise to its first-ever championship and winning WNBA Finals MVP.

The 31-year-old has continued that momentum into 2025, averaging 16.8 points and 9.8 rebounds through four games. However, Jones is not available tonight due to a hamstring injury. Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello broke down the severity of Jonquel's injury before the game against the Valkyries.

“JJ felt some discomfort, so we're gonna sit both of them tonight. We never want players to go if they're not 100 percent, and we have another game tomorrow.”

While Liberty retained most of their roster from last season, they made one critical addition at point guard. Courtney Vandersloot departed this offseason to rejoin the Chicago Sky, while New York made an aggressive trade for veteran guard Natasha Cloud. This move has paid off in spades so far. Cloud is averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.3 assists, fitting in like a glove with her new team.

The former WNBA champion additionally provides elite point-of-attack defense for the Liberty, which is something last year's team somewhat lacked. That skill is as critical as ever as the likes of Caitlin Clark and other elite guards continue to rise up the ranks.

Overall, Jones' injury is a blow to this team for tonight, but the Liberty are still the favorite to take care of business against this new franchise. New York is in a race with the Minnesota Lynx for the best record in the league so far. The two met in the WNBA Finals last season and have not lost a game since their epic clash. While there are other threats to the two meeting again, it's clear in 2025 who the favorites are.