Week 1 of the 2025 NFL preseason is in everyone's rearview mirror now, but one performance from last week that continues to be the talk of the football world was that of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The former Colorado Buffaloes star signal-caller opened a lot of eyes with the way he performed on the field against the Carolina Panthers last Friday. With all eyes on him, Sanders seized the opportunity and converted many doubters into believers.

Sanders threw for a total of 138 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 14-of-23 pass completions to help the Browns throttle the Panthers in a 30-10 victory at Bank of America Stadium in Carolina.

During the same game, Sanders and Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett shared a hilarious moment on the sidelines. Garrett shut down Sanders' question about whether the QB's spin move would work against the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

” I ain't gonna lie. I want to feel one of your swipes,” Sanders told Garrett.

“You a good kid. I don't want to hurt you,” Garrett responded. “We gonna need you.”

That message from Garrett may have given Sanders' confidence an added boost. Knowing that a player of Garrett's caliber and status within the franchise has that level of belief in him must be a big deal at this point in Sanders' career in the pros.

Sanders can also be thankful that he doesn't have to deal with a player like Garrett if he gets the call to play in the coming 2025 NFL regular season. Garrett is easily one of the best defenders in the league, and that has been the case for several years now.

In the 2024 NFL season, Garrett had 14 sacks to go with 22 tackles for loss, 47 combined tackles, three forced fumbles and 28 quarterback hits through 17 games. The former No. 1 overall pick at the 2017 NFL draft hasn't gone fewer than 10 sacks in a season following his rookie campaign. Over the last four seasons, Garrett has averaged 15.0 sacks and 2.5 forced fumbles.

While veteran gunslinger Joe Flacco is expected to be under center in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL regular season for the Browns, Sanders can still change people's minds over in Cleveland. There's another chance for him to shine on the field this coming Saturday, when the Browns play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 of the preseason on the road.

